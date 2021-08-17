DIG Ikram to ensure foolproof security for Youm-e-Ashura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Azhar Ikram along with Commissioner Quetta Asfandyar Kakar on Tuesday said foolproof security arrangements have been made for Youm-e- Ashura in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Azhar Ikram along with Commissioner Quetta Asfandyar Kakar on Tuesday said foolproof security arrangements have been made for Youm-e- Ashura in Quetta.

They expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference.

They said that at least 6500 security forces personnel would be deployed in Quetta for ensuring security measures on Youm-e-Ashura, 9th and 10th Muharram in Quetta.

Designed traditional routes of the processions will be sealed and 250 CCTV cameras had been installed for monitoring the procession of Muharram-ul-Haram in Quetta in order to ensure foolproof security.

They also thanked for business community who also cooperated a lot with administration in Muharram.

DIG Police Azhar Ikram said there was no curfew in Muharram.

Quetta Commissioner Asfandyar Kakar said he has consulted with the elders including tribal elders regarding Muharram so that peace would be maintained during the Muharram-ul-Haram.

DIG Police Azhar Ikram said the procession of 7th Muharram culminated peacefully yesterday due to strict security arrangements in Quetta.

DIG Police Azhar Ikram further said that mobile services would be suspended on 9th and 10 Muharram-ul-Haram for security reason and he apologized to the people in this regard.

Provincial President of Shia Conference Jawad Zarifi was also present during the press conference.