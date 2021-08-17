UrduPoint.com

DIG Ikram To Ensure Foolproof Security For Youm-e-Ashura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:38 PM

DIG Ikram to ensure foolproof security for Youm-e-Ashura

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Azhar Ikram along with Commissioner Quetta Asfandyar Kakar on Tuesday said foolproof security arrangements have been made for Youm-e- Ashura in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Azhar Ikram along with Commissioner Quetta Asfandyar Kakar on Tuesday said foolproof security arrangements have been made for Youm-e- Ashura in Quetta.

They expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference.

They said that at least 6500 security forces personnel would be deployed in Quetta for ensuring security measures on Youm-e-Ashura, 9th and 10th Muharram in Quetta.

Designed traditional routes of the processions will be sealed and 250 CCTV cameras had been installed for monitoring the procession of Muharram-ul-Haram in Quetta in order to ensure foolproof security.

They also thanked for business community who also cooperated a lot with administration in Muharram.

DIG Police Azhar Ikram said there was no curfew in Muharram.

Quetta Commissioner Asfandyar Kakar said he has consulted with the elders including tribal elders regarding Muharram so that peace would be maintained during the Muharram-ul-Haram.

DIG Police Azhar Ikram said the procession of 7th Muharram culminated peacefully yesterday due to strict security arrangements in Quetta.

DIG Police Azhar Ikram further said that mobile services would be suspended on 9th and 10 Muharram-ul-Haram for security reason and he apologized to the people in this regard.

Provincial President of Shia Conference Jawad Zarifi was also present during the press conference.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Business Mobile Muharram

Recent Stories

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alph ..

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alphabet at Expo 2020 Dubai

26 minutes ago
 Taliban promises to respect press freedom: RSF

Taliban promises to respect press freedom: RSF

3 minutes ago
 Raja Rashid visits city areas to review security a ..

Raja Rashid visits city areas to review security arrangements

3 minutes ago
 US media firms seek aid for Afghan journalists

US media firms seek aid for Afghan journalists

3 minutes ago
 Rain, thunderstorm expected in upper, central part ..

Rain, thunderstorm expected in upper, central parts of KP from Aug 19

3 minutes ago
 Saudi CGS calls on Air Chief; lauds PAF's professi ..

Saudi CGS calls on Air Chief; lauds PAF's professionalism

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.