DIG imposes ban on celebratory firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Sunday directed the police to take strict action against people involved in aerial firing which takes the lives of many people every year.

He further said that we would not let anybody play with the lives of innocent people and to create fear amongst the masses.

Qazi Jameel also directed the District Police Officers (DPOs) to start a massive drive on social media about the ban on aerial firing, aware people not to take part in the celebratory firing and if they found any other involved inform the police.

DPOs and SHOs should send written instructions to any celebrations or wedding ceremony about the ban on aerial firing in their respective areas, despite restriction if police found violators take strict action against them according to the law, the DIG said.

He said that in the urban areas of the division, the police should implement the ban forcefully while SDPOs and SHOs should start a campaign on social media and other platforms and take strict action against the violators.