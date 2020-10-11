UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Imposes Ban On Celebratory Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

DIG imposes ban on celebratory firing

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Sunday directed the police to take strict action against people involved in aerial firing which takes the lives of many people every year.

He further said that we would not let anybody play with the lives of innocent people and to create fear amongst the masses.

Qazi Jameel also directed the District Police Officers (DPOs) to start a massive drive on social media about the ban on aerial firing, aware people not to take part in the celebratory firing and if they found any other involved inform the police.

DPOs and SHOs should send written instructions to any celebrations or wedding ceremony about the ban on aerial firing in their respective areas, despite restriction if police found violators take strict action against them according to the law, the DIG said.

He said that in the urban areas of the division, the police should implement the ban forcefully while SDPOs and SHOs should start a campaign on social media and other platforms and take strict action against the violators.

Related Topics

Firing Police Social Media Marriage Sunday

Recent Stories

Initiative by ‘Mother of the UAE’ restores eye ..

49 minutes ago

DFM collaborates with 14 companies as &#039;Launch ..

49 minutes ago

Colombia joins World Logistics Passport

1 hour ago

MoHAP organises first global virtual forum on futu ..

1 hour ago

DP World - UAE Region tackles key industry challen ..

1 hour ago

&#039;We will work to support initiatives that pro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.