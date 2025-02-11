Open Menu

DIG Inaugurated Masjid Bilal

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM

DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Shaheed Benazirabad Division Ranger, Pervez Ahmad Chandio inaugurated the newly constructed Masjid Bilal in the office of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Shaheed Benazirabad Division Ranger, Pervez Ahmad Chandio inaugurated the newly constructed Masjid Bilal in the office of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad.

SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio was present on the occasion. Dua was offered on the occasion.

A smart contingent of the police paid saluted at the opening ceremony. DSP headquarters About Hameed Jalbani and heads of all branches were present in the program.

On the occasion, DIG Pervez Chandio said that the mosques are the house of Allah and also the spiritual centers for the Muslims. He said that the mosque in the SSP office is the best source for the worship of the staff and the common people.

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make D ..

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub

17 minutes ago
 BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from Germa ..

BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad

1 minute ago
 Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses wi ..

Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs

1 minute ago
 AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Pal ..

AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight

1 minute ago
 DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

1 minute ago
 U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 ..

U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..

1 minute ago
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming ..

Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha

24 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit

PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit

20 minutes ago
 Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development proj ..

Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects

12 minutes ago
 Joint operation carried out against illegal electr ..

Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections

12 minutes ago
 KUST counseling center inaugurated to support stud ..

KUST counseling center inaugurated to support students' mental health

12 minutes ago
 ED PODA visits NDF Rehabilitation Center

ED PODA visits NDF Rehabilitation Center

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan