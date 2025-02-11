DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Shaheed Benazirabad Division Ranger, Pervez Ahmad Chandio inaugurated the newly constructed Masjid Bilal in the office of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Shaheed Benazirabad Division Ranger, Pervez Ahmad Chandio inaugurated the newly constructed Masjid Bilal in the office of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad.

SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio was present on the occasion. Dua was offered on the occasion.

A smart contingent of the police paid saluted at the opening ceremony. DSP headquarters About Hameed Jalbani and heads of all branches were present in the program.

On the occasion, DIG Pervez Chandio said that the mosques are the house of Allah and also the spiritual centers for the Muslims. He said that the mosque in the SSP office is the best source for the worship of the staff and the common people.