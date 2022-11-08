DIG inaugurates Foundation Stone of Cricket Academy at Police ground

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Inspector General Police Syed Pir Mohammad Shah here on Tuesday inaugurated the foundation stone of Cricket Academy at Police Ground

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Syed Pir Mohammad Shah here on Tuesday inaugurated the foundation stone of Cricket Academy at Police Ground.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony, the DIG said the establishment of a cricket academy will help the youth to develop their skills along with the promotion of cricket.

Youth can be protected from social evils only by making sports grounds functional, the DIG said.

He said sports are very important for mental and physical health and energy, in the current era of mobile and the internet, sports grounds were becoming deserted, so it was very important to bring players to the field.

He urged the parents to encourage the children to engage in such positive and healthy activities along with curricular activities.

The DIG also assured to install floodlights and build a high-quality swimming pool on the police ground.

He expressed hope the Police Cricket Academy will prove to be a platform for talented players through which the players will shine their name and the name of their country at the national and international levels.

He congratulated Chairman Police Cricket Academy Tabriz Shah Bukhari and Director Shakeel KK and expressed good wishes and assured all possible cooperation.

Director Pakistan Police Cricket Academy Shakeel Ahmad Qaim Khani said young cricketer boys and girls are being trained in the academy by talented coaches, admission of more than 100 children in the academy in a short period of 03 months was proof of success.

Tabriz Shah Bukhari presented Lungi, Sindhi cap, and souvenir to DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah and SSP Amjad Sheikh.

It may be noted that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Hyderabad Range Police and K.K Sports Cricket Club on 09 June 2022 for the next 07 years regarding the promotion of cricket, healthy activities and the establishment of Police Cricket Academy.

SSP Amjad Sheikh and SP HQ Aneel Haider were also attended the ceremony as special guests.