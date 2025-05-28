DIG Inaugurates Model Police Station
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mirpurkhas Range, Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has inaugurated the new model police station in Satellite Town, a subdivision of district.
According to DIG office , SSP Mirpurkhas Dr. Sameer Noor Channa and SSP Umerkot Uzair Ahmed Memon welcomed the DIG.
Other officers and personnel of police were also present on the occasion.
SSP Mirpurkhas Dr. Sameer Noor Channa gave a detailed briefing to the DIG about the new model structure, modern facilities and renovation of the Satellite Town police station.
The DIG urged the police to utilize all available resources to ensure security of the people in the area.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters
UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown
DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee
World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China
EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal
Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East
Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO
Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea
Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors
ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG inaugurates model police station2 minutes ago
-
UCP celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer2 minutes ago
-
Ongoing construction work on police driving training school reviewed12 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with zeal, fervor in Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
"Youm-e-Takbir" celebrated with enthusiasm12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan & Iran agree to keep border open 24/7 for pilgrims12 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer symbolizes Pakistan’s strength, sovereignty, and defense: Nawabzada Jamal Raisani12 minutes ago
-
"Youm e Takbeer" made Pakistan's defense invincible: AJK Minister12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review sanitation arrangements on Eid22 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign activities inspected in Dera’s union councils22 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates 27th Youm-e-Takbeer with fabulous zest32 minutes ago
-
ICC joins nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbir32 minutes ago