DIG inaugurates model police station

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mirpurkhas Range, Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has inaugurated the new model police station in Satellite Town, a subdivision of district.

According to DIG office , SSP Mirpurkhas Dr. Sameer Noor Channa and SSP Umerkot Uzair Ahmed Memon welcomed the DIG.

Other officers and personnel of police were also present on the occasion.

SSP Mirpurkhas Dr. Sameer Noor Channa gave a detailed briefing to the DIG about the new model structure, modern facilities and renovation of the Satellite Town police station.

The DIG urged the police to utilize all available resources to ensure security of the people in the area.

