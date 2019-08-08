UrduPoint.com
DIG Inaugurates Monsoon Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:29 PM

DIG inaugurates monsoon plantation campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Commandant National Highway & Motorway Police (NHMP) Training College Sheikhupura DIG Mehboob Aslam said Healthy minds can only flourish in healthy environment which demands maximum plantation of trees.

The DIG said this while planting a sapling on the premises of the college, in pursuance of Prime Minister's 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign during the monsoon season.

Mehboob Aslam said that saving environment by plantation of trees is our national responsibility and the best service to humanity.

Thousands of saplings have been planted in Training College and its surroundings during the last few months and this noble act would continue in future on permanent basis, he added.

The DIG said that currently more than 600 officers are under training at NHMP Training College Sheikhupura and a clean environment is crucial for good health of trainee officers.

Deputy Commandant Training College SP Ghulam Qadir Sindhu and other officials of the Motorway Police were also present.

