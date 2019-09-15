DIG inspects Ghalib Market police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Sunday visited Ghalib Market police station here to review arrangements including cleanliness at the police station.

During his visit, the DIG inspected police station's lock-up, SHO's office, reporting room, attendance of staff, front desk and cleanliness conditions.

The ASP Gulberg briefed the DIG about the matters of police station. The visiting official directed the police station to prepare and maintain the record properly.

Addressing the policemen, he said that police torture and corruption would not be tolerated at any cost, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in torture of the accused.

He said that shift system for policemen duties and code of conduct should be implemented strictly, adding that all steps should be taken to facilitate people visiting the police stations.

The DIG also directed the officials to plant saplings in police stations under the clean and green police stations programme.