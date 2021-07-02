UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Inspects Orakzai Security, Facilities At Police Training Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:30 PM

DIG inspects Orakzai security, facilities at Police Training Center

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :DIG Kohat Muhammad Zafar Ali Khan on Friday paid a visit to Orakzai Scouts where he was briefed about security measures being adopted in district especially with regard to next Muharram-ul-Haram.

On arrival at Orakzai District, he was warmly received by District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad Khan, Commandant Orakzai Scout Kashif Amin, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Khalid and officers concerned.

The DIG also met with Sunni and Shia elders of the district and said he appreciate efforts of the elders for maintaining peace in Orakzai. He said that political, social and business activities have been restored in the district owing to the peaceful atmosphere.

He said during the upcoming Muharram we have to show extra religious harmony and brotherhood than ever before.

The DIG said people security was utmost priority of the police. He directed effective actions against the land mafia and money launderers in the district.

In order to meet the expectations of the people, he said police and the general public have to keep close liaison.

On the occasion,tribal elders said they would continue supporting their police and district administration for maintenance of lasting peace in their area.

The Regional Police Officer also visited the training center of the police and inspected facilities available for the trainees.

Later, the DIG Kohat inspected various sections of Kalaya and Kreez police stations and checked registers and other records. He also inspected the accommodation and catering facilities for the police personnel.

Related Topics

Police Business Visit Kohat Money Muharram

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan promoted to Category A ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan achieves the highest ever export target

50 minutes ago

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.