DIG inspects Orakzai security, facilities at Police Training Center

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :DIG Kohat Muhammad Zafar Ali Khan on Friday paid a visit to Orakzai Scouts where he was briefed about security measures being adopted in district especially with regard to next Muharram-ul-Haram.

On arrival at Orakzai District, he was warmly received by District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad Khan, Commandant Orakzai Scout Kashif Amin, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Khalid and officers concerned.

The DIG also met with Sunni and Shia elders of the district and said he appreciate efforts of the elders for maintaining peace in Orakzai. He said that political, social and business activities have been restored in the district owing to the peaceful atmosphere.

He said during the upcoming Muharram we have to show extra religious harmony and brotherhood than ever before.

The DIG said people security was utmost priority of the police. He directed effective actions against the land mafia and money launderers in the district.

In order to meet the expectations of the people, he said police and the general public have to keep close liaison.

On the occasion,tribal elders said they would continue supporting their police and district administration for maintenance of lasting peace in their area.

The Regional Police Officer also visited the training center of the police and inspected facilities available for the trainees.

Later, the DIG Kohat inspected various sections of Kalaya and Kreez police stations and checked registers and other records. He also inspected the accommodation and catering facilities for the police personnel.