DIG Inspects Security Arrangements At Kashmir Rally Route

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

DIG inspects security arrangements at Kashmir rally route

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan Tuesday visited the route of Kashmir rally from Governor's House to Charing Cross and inspected security arrangements.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal, SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad, SP Security, SP Civil Lines and district officials.

Police and officers of the district administration and DC Lahore briefed the DIG about the arrangement s. On the occasion, DIG asked the officers to provide complete security to the participants of the rally.

