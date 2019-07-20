DIG inspects security measures at polling stations

(@imziishan)

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kohat region, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema Saturday visited polling stations in tribal districts and inspected security arrangements there

KOHAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kohat region, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema Saturday visited polling stations in tribal districts and inspected security arrangements there.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Captain (R) Wahid Mehmood and other police officers were accompanied by the DIG.

Tayyab Hafeez Cheema held meetings with Police and Frontier Corps officers deployed at polling stations and directed them to make the polling process transparent.

DPO Kohat Captain (R) Wahid Mehmood briefed DIG Tayyab Hafeez Cheema about the security measures taken in PK 115.