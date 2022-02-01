DIG inspects vehicles and bikes in use of traffic police

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sadiq Ali Dogar Tuesday inspected the vehicles and bikes in use of traffic police and assured to provide all possible resources to the force for further effective performance.

Along with Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, he inspected cranes, vehicles including cars, cranes, trucks and lifters in use of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP). He listened to the issues of traffic staff and directed to immediately resolve them.

The DIG (Headquarters) directed for immediate repair of faulty bikes, vehicles and other machinery. He said that special steps were being ensured for provision of more bikes, latest vehicles and machinery to traffic police which would help to further improve performance.

On the occasion, SP (Traffic) Arif Shah, all Zonal DSPs and traffic police inspectors were also present. The SSP (Traffic) urged the police officials to work hard for efficient policing as those showing good performance would be awarded.