DIG Internal Accountability Dispels Uses Of Sub-standard Bullet Proof Helmets, Jackets

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DIG Internal Accountability dispels uses of sub-standard bullet proof helmets, jackets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Internal Accountability Muhammad Sulaiman on Thursday dispelled the impression about the use of sub-standard helmet and jacket collected from the scene, wherein constables Ayaz and Qasim were martyred due to intense firing.

Flanked by Director FSL, the DIG Internal Accountability clarified the position and said that the forensics of the helmet and jacket received from the crime scene had been done.

Other evidence found at the crime scene was analysed, Muhammad Sulaiman said, adding, Constable Qasim's jacket was not even penetrated by the bullet. "The news that our bulletproof jackets and helmets have lost their usefulness is wrong," he said.

The equipment owned was bought ten years ago, he said, adding, procurement of equipment and supplies was being done for officers and personnel alike and such equipment were purchased from a standard company, the DIG clarified.

He disclosed that 9mm, SMG and 30-bore had been used in the incident.

The bullet had passed through the fabric and not the plate, Director FSL Waqar Khan told media men during the press briefing. "There is no hole in Ayaz Shaheed's jacket," he informed.

He said a total of eight shots had been fired while two bullets had touched the jacket. After the forensic report, it was proved that such a wrong impression based on speculation that substandard helmets and jackets were being used by the Police force was being spread, the DIG said.

He said bulletproof jackets and helmets had not lost their usefulness but were still useful as such items were bought 8 to 10 years ago without warranty but now the new purchase that has been made has a guarantee of 3 to 5 years. There was a continuous checking of bulletproof jackets and helmets, he added.

