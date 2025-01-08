DIG Islamabad Assures Swift Action On MD APP's Complaint During Khuli Kachehri
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Wednesday assured swift legal action against the accused who allegedly issued threatened Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), during a Khuli Kachehri (open court) session held in Saddar, City, and Rural zones to address public grievances.
A public relations officer told APP that the sessions were attended by the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and Station House Officers (SHOs).
He said citizens have actively participated, presenting their grievances, which were addressed on the spot with immediate directives issued for their resolution.
During the session, APP's Director Crime and Courts, Rashid Malik, expressed concerns about the delay in legal action against an individual who had threatened MD APP, Muhammad Asim Khichi, a Grade-20 senior Information Officer.
Rashid emphasized that despite a month passing since the incident, no legal action had been initiated. Director Crime also questioned the safety of ordinary citizens if a senior civil service officer like MD APP is not secure in the capital city.
Responding to the journalist’s concerns, DIG Syed Ali Raza assured swift action and immediately directed the registration of a case within two hours. “Delays in justice will not be tolerated, and immediate steps will be taken to address such serious concerns,” he stated firmly.
Participants praised DIG Raza for organizing the Khuli Kachehri, acknowledging it as a step towards ensuring accountability and strengthening trust between the police and the public.
DIG Raza also encouraged citizens to report issues within police stations without fear, reiterating the department’s commitment to strict action against malpractice. “Police officers must work with honesty and dedication; only then will they remain part of the department,” he remarked.
DIG further stressed that police offices remain open 24/7 for citizens, assuring that there is no room in the department for corrupt officers or those obstructing public service delivery. Citizens now look forward to seeing whether these commitments materialize into effective action.
