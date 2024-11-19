Open Menu

DIG Islamabad Calls For Strict And Impartial Enforcement Of Traffic Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM

DIG Islamabad calls for strict and impartial enforcement of traffic rules

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza on Tuesday briefed the officers of Islamabad Traffic Police on the best performance of their duties and reviewed measures to further improve the performance of traffic police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza on Tuesday briefed the officers of Islamabad Traffic Police on the best performance of their duties and reviewed measures to further improve the performance of traffic police.

On this occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and other traffic police officers were also present, a public relation officer told APP.

DIG Ali Raza said that Islamabad Traffic Police has taken several measures to facilitate citizens and maintain traffic flow in the Federal capital Islamabad, as well as to prevent accidents.

Across the city, he said that actions are ongoing against drivers violating traffic laws and using fancy or non-standard number plates without discrimination. Due to strict adherence to traffic laws, there has been a significant reduction in traffic accidents, DIG Raza added.

He appreciated the performance of the officers and personnel on duty, stating that Islamabad Traffic Police officers and personnel are always engaged in performing their duties well, regardless of the harsh weather conditions.

Their efforts are commendable, he added.

DIG further said that the Islamabad Traffic Police is considered a model force throughout the country, and further improvements should be made. He said that officers should treat citizens courteously during duty.

"Our Primary duty is to alleviate the difficulties faced by citizens", he maintained.

In this regard, he said that obstacles hindering the flow of traffic should be removed, especially during office hours when traffic flow increases, affecting its smoothness. All necessary measures should be taken to maintain traffic flow.

In addition, he said that action should be taken against traffic law violations, particularly fancy number plates, vehicles with tinted glasses, and the elimination of illegal car parking. The purpose of the briefing is to review the facilities provided to citizens and to encourage and boost the morale of the officers and personnel of the Islamabad Traffic Police, he concluded.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Police Vehicles Car Traffic All Best

Recent Stories

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving t ..

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics

6 minutes ago
 Three police officials booked in fake currency sca ..

Three police officials booked in fake currency scam

6 minutes ago
 Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week ..

Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Buildi ..

Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..

7 minutes ago
 Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

7 minutes ago
 TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

10 minutes ago
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore stil ..

Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted

10 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road

Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road

10 minutes ago
 All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to b ..

All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi

33 minutes ago
 Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur

Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur

10 minutes ago
 LDA reclaims 55 plots

LDA reclaims 55 plots

34 minutes ago
 Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan