DIG Islamabad calls for strict and impartial enforcement of traffic rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza on Tuesday briefed the officers of Islamabad Traffic Police on the best performance of their duties and reviewed measures to further improve the performance of traffic police.

On this occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and other traffic police officers were also present, a public relation officer told APP.

DIG Ali Raza said that Islamabad Traffic Police has taken several measures to facilitate citizens and maintain traffic flow in the Federal capital Islamabad, as well as to prevent accidents.

Across the city, he said that actions are ongoing against drivers violating traffic laws and using fancy or non-standard number plates without discrimination. Due to strict adherence to traffic laws, there has been a significant reduction in traffic accidents, DIG Raza added.

He appreciated the performance of the officers and personnel on duty, stating that Islamabad Traffic Police officers and personnel are always engaged in performing their duties well, regardless of the harsh weather conditions.

Their efforts are commendable, he added.

DIG further said that the Islamabad Traffic Police is considered a model force throughout the country, and further improvements should be made. He said that officers should treat citizens courteously during duty.

"Our Primary duty is to alleviate the difficulties faced by citizens", he maintained.

In this regard, he said that obstacles hindering the flow of traffic should be removed, especially during office hours when traffic flow increases, affecting its smoothness. All necessary measures should be taken to maintain traffic flow.

In addition, he said that action should be taken against traffic law violations, particularly fancy number plates, vehicles with tinted glasses, and the elimination of illegal car parking. The purpose of the briefing is to review the facilities provided to citizens and to encourage and boost the morale of the officers and personnel of the Islamabad Traffic Police, he concluded.

