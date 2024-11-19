DIG Islamabad Calls For Strict And Impartial Enforcement Of Traffic Rules
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza on Tuesday briefed the officers of Islamabad Traffic Police on the best performance of their duties and reviewed measures to further improve the performance of traffic police
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza on Tuesday briefed the officers of Islamabad Traffic Police on the best performance of their duties and reviewed measures to further improve the performance of traffic police.
On this occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and other traffic police officers were also present, a public relation officer told APP.
DIG Ali Raza said that Islamabad Traffic Police has taken several measures to facilitate citizens and maintain traffic flow in the Federal capital Islamabad, as well as to prevent accidents.
Across the city, he said that actions are ongoing against drivers violating traffic laws and using fancy or non-standard number plates without discrimination. Due to strict adherence to traffic laws, there has been a significant reduction in traffic accidents, DIG Raza added.
He appreciated the performance of the officers and personnel on duty, stating that Islamabad Traffic Police officers and personnel are always engaged in performing their duties well, regardless of the harsh weather conditions.
Their efforts are commendable, he added.
DIG further said that the Islamabad Traffic Police is considered a model force throughout the country, and further improvements should be made. He said that officers should treat citizens courteously during duty.
"Our Primary duty is to alleviate the difficulties faced by citizens", he maintained.
In this regard, he said that obstacles hindering the flow of traffic should be removed, especially during office hours when traffic flow increases, affecting its smoothness. All necessary measures should be taken to maintain traffic flow.
In addition, he said that action should be taken against traffic law violations, particularly fancy number plates, vehicles with tinted glasses, and the elimination of illegal car parking. The purpose of the briefing is to review the facilities provided to citizens and to encourage and boost the morale of the officers and personnel of the Islamabad Traffic Police, he concluded.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE
Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..
Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi
Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur
LDA reclaims 55 plots
Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics6 minutes ago
-
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam6 minutes ago
-
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE7 minutes ago
-
Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt7 minutes ago
-
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP10 minutes ago
-
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted10 minutes ago
-
‘Run Across Pakistan’ race reaches Multan for better education to students3 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road10 minutes ago
-
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi33 minutes ago
-
LDA reclaims 55 plots34 minutes ago
-
Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers10 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs21 minutes ago