DIG Islamabad Chairs Meeting With HIU Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 10:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Syed Ali Raza presided over a high-level meeting on Tuesday with officers of the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) to assess the performance and strategize measures for the prevention of murder cases.

According to police spokesperson, the meeting was attended by SSP Operations/Investigation, zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, and other HIU officers.

He said during the meeting, the DIG Raza reviewed ongoing investigations and issued strict directives to address any shortcomings.

DIG Raza emphasized that officers must ensure swift action against culprits involved in murder cases, stating: “Arrest absconding suspects without delay, conduct investigations on merit, and submit charge sheets supported by substantial evidence to secure convictions.

"Such cases must be pursued with diligence to bring the perpetrators to justice.” said DIG.

Raza also highlighted the importance of professionalism and accountability, warning that negligence in duties will not be tolerated.

DIG Raza directed that all pending cases be handled efficiently, ensuring victims' families receive justice.

“The safety of citizens’ lives and property is our top priority. Every officer must fulfill their responsibilities with unwavering commitment and integrity,” he said.

The DIG also underscored the need for continuous improvement in investigative procedures, adding that departmental actions will be taken against officers found guilty of substandard investigations.

