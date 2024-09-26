DIG Islamabad Directs Officers For Effective Measures To Eradicate Crime
Published September 26, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Thursday held an important meeting with ARDU and ALVC police officers which was attended by in-charge ARDU and AVLC and other concerned police officers.
On this occasion, while issuing directions to the officers, DIG Islamabad said that in the upcoming meeting, the performance of all the officers will be reviewed and there will be no compromise on the addition of crimes.
During the meeting, DIG Islamabad issued directions to police officials of ARDU and AVLC to prevent incidents of robbery, dacoity, and vehicle theft.
Under the supervision of the in-charge ARDU and AVLC special teams will work effectively to arrest gang members involved in dacoity, snatching, and vehicle lifting activities.
He said that the progress of these teams will be reviewed daily. All police officers are expected to be more effective in combating criminal elements.
The DIG further mentioned that police officers who perform effectively well will be commended, while those showing negligence or poor performance will face departmental action.
All police officers are urged to provide facilities for citizens. The protection of citizens' lives and property is the top priority of the Islamabad Police, and any form of negligence and incompetence will not be tolerated, he added.
