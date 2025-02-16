DIG Islamabad Emphasizes Merit-based Incentives, Accountability
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad Capital Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, on Sunday chaired an orderly room to address the concerns of police officers and reaffirmed that the process of reward and accountability will continue to enhance institutional performance.
An official told APP that DIG Tariq stated that officers who demonstrate exceptional performance will be rewarded with awards and commendation certificates, while those failing to meet expectations will face departmental action. “Public service delivery is our top priority, and only those who perform will remain part of our team,” he emphasized.
During the session, officers raised various departmental and personal concerns, including transfer and posting issues.
Immediate directives were issued to resolve urgent matters, while pending cases were referred to relevant officials for further action.
DIG Tariq highlighted several welfare initiatives for police personnel, including improved housing, medical facilities, and educational opportunities. “My office door is always open for you. If you face any issues, do not hesitate to approach me. We must work together for the betterment of this city,” he assured the officers.
DIG further stated that the orderly room aims to prioritize the welfare of police personnel, address their concerns efficiently, and boost their morale to ensure better policing in the capital./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Construction industry vital for economic growth'6 minutes ago
-
Malik for modernizing agriculture for sustainable economic growth6 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad emphasizes merit-based incentives, accountability6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneurs urged to tap Oman’s trade potential6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan must leverage Turkey’s food market to boost exports: FPCCI Convener6 minutes ago
-
Citizens urged not to allow children to fly kites6 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kalat Levies check post36 minutes ago
-
One held for Illegal currency exchange36 minutes ago
-
Hypertension identified as most prevalent non-communicable disease in KPK46 minutes ago
-
State-of-the-Art Industrial Zones coming soon to Rawalpindi, Sialkot: PIEDMC Chairman1 hour ago
-
14 criminals held1 hour ago
-
EPA seizes over 13,000 kg banned polythene bags1 hour ago