DIG Islamabad Emphasizes Merit-based Incentives, Accountability

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad Capital Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, on Sunday chaired an orderly room to address the concerns of police officers and reaffirmed that the process of reward and accountability will continue to enhance institutional performance.

An official told APP that DIG Tariq stated that officers who demonstrate exceptional performance will be rewarded with awards and commendation certificates, while those failing to meet expectations will face departmental action. “Public service delivery is our top priority, and only those who perform will remain part of our team,” he emphasized.

During the session, officers raised various departmental and personal concerns, including transfer and posting issues.

Immediate directives were issued to resolve urgent matters, while pending cases were referred to relevant officials for further action.

DIG Tariq highlighted several welfare initiatives for police personnel, including improved housing, medical facilities, and educational opportunities. “My office door is always open for you. If you face any issues, do not hesitate to approach me. We must work together for the betterment of this city,” he assured the officers.

DIG further stated that the orderly room aims to prioritize the welfare of police personnel, address their concerns efficiently, and boost their morale to ensure better policing in the capital./APP-rzr-mkz

