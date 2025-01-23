DIG Islamabad holds open court to address citizen grievances

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza held a Khulli Katcheri (open court) at his office, taking immediate steps to address public grievances and ensuring the resolution of complaints.

A public relation officer told that during the Khulli Katcheri, DIG Islamabad emphasized that citizens can also register their complaints through the "IGP Complaint Cell 1715."

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has instructed all senior police officers to organize open courts across the district.

In line with these directives, all zonal SPs are conducting open courts in their respective zones to ensure citizens' concerns are heard and resolved.

DIG added that the Islamabad Police are dedicated to reaching out to the public and resolving their issues effectively.

"Every citizen of Islamabad is encouraged to openly share their grievances at these forums," he stated, reiterating the police's resolve to address citizens' problems at their doorstep through this public engagement campaign.

