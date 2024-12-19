DIG Islamabad Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of the Islamabad Police to resolving public grievances on a priority basis, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and bribery.
According to a Police spokesman, DIG said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officers during the Khuli Kachehri (open court).
During the Khuli Kachehri, DIG Raza listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.
He further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.
DIG emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.
DIG Syed Ali Raza further said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehries” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.
