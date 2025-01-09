DIG Islamabad holds open court to address women’s issues

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza on Thursday held an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Women Police Station in G-7, aimed at addressing the grievances of women while fostering trust and collaboration between the police and citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza on Thursday held an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Women Police Station in G-7, aimed at addressing the grievances of women while fostering trust and collaboration between the police and citizens.

The initiative, held under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, was attended by SP City Khalid Mehmood Awan, SP Sawan Zone Pari Gul Tareen, women police officers, and a significant number of women from various communities.

DIG Ali Raza attentively listened to the issues raised by the participants and issued immediate directives for their resolution.

Raza emphasized that the Islamabad Police is committed to making police services more accessible to citizens. “Our offices are open 24/7, and we are dedicated to resolving public concerns effectively. Women are an integral part of society, and we are here to serve them without delay,” he stated.

DIG urged women to develop patience and cooperate with the police to enable more efficient public service.

One female attendee shared how four women had tricked her into drinking a spiked beverage and stole her jewelry. She expressed gratitude to Station House Officer (SHO) Misbah and her team for swiftly recovering her jewelry from a jeweler's shop.

"I never thought I would get my jewelry back, but the Women Police team made it possible," she said.

SHO Misbah, while speaking to APP, reiterated her commitment to resolving women’s grievances. "Resolving women’s issues is our top priority. Our doors are always open, and I hold a daily Khuli Kachehri from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM to ensure accessibility for women," she said.

The transgender community also expressed satisfaction with the Women Police Station’s performance. Nayyab, a prominent member of the community, shared that over 1,136 cases involving women and transgender individuals had been successfully resolved in the past 18 months under SHO Misbah's leadership. Nayyab also lauded the establishment of a dedicated desk for transgender issues, describing it as a progressive step by the Islamabad Police.

DIG Ali Raza announced cash prizes of PKR 10,000 each and certificates for two police officers in recognition of their outstanding performance during the event.

The attendees praised the Islamabad Police's efforts, noting that such initiatives not only reduce the fear of police stations but also ensure better communication and problem-solving for women and marginalized groups./APP-rzr-mkz