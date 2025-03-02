Open Menu

DIG Islamabad Holds Orderly Room To Address Police Officers’ Concerns

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, held an orderly room meeting on Sunday at his office to address the professional and personal concerns of police officers, ensuring their timely resolution.

A public relations officer told APP that the session was attended by police officers who raised issues related to transfers, postings, and other official and personal matters. DIG Tariq issued immediate directives for the resolution of certain concerns, while instructions were given to relevant officers to address the remaining issues.

DIG Tariq said the police department is committed to maintaining a system of reward and accountability to enhance institutional performance.

Officers demonstrating exceptional service will be recognized with commendation certificates and prizes, whereas those showing negligence will face departmental action.

DIG further stated that multiple welfare initiatives have been introduced for police personnel, including improved housing, quality healthcare, and enhanced education facilities. "If you face any difficulties, my office door is always open for you. We all must work together for the betterment of this city," he added.

DIG Tariq emphasized that the objective of the orderly room was to prioritize the welfare of police officers, resolve their issues on a priority basis, and boost their morale.

APP/rzr-mkz

