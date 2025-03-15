Open Menu

DIG Islamabad Joins Officers For Iftar At G-14 Checkpoint

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM

DIG Islamabad joins officers for Iftar at G-14 checkpoint

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, participated in an Iftar gathering with police officers at the G-14 checkpoint, reaffirming the force’s commitment to ensuring public safety during Ramadan.

A police spokesperson told APP on Saturday that DIG Tariq joined officers deployed at the checkpoint, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Station House Officer (SHO) of Sumbal Police Station, and other personnel.

DIG Tariq highlighted that the police remain highly active during Suhoor and Iftar to ensure citizens' security. "Apart from checkpoints, stringent security measures have been implemented citywide, with increased deployment at shopping centers, commercial hubs, and markets," he stated.

He added that mobile and foot patrols, along with a well-organized checking system, have been introduced to eliminate any security gaps. "Islamabad Police have taken effective steps to curb criminal activities, resulting in a significant decline in crime rates," he remarked.

Emphasizing the ongoing crackdown against criminals, he noted that efforts will be further intensified to deter unlawful activities and provide maximum relief to citizens. "Community policing will be strengthened, and public concerns will be addressed on a priority basis," he assured.

