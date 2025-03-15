DIG Islamabad Joins Officers For Iftar At G-14 Checkpoint
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, participated in an Iftar gathering with police officers at the G-14 checkpoint, reaffirming the force’s commitment to ensuring public safety during Ramadan.
A police spokesperson told APP on Saturday that DIG Tariq joined officers deployed at the checkpoint, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Station House Officer (SHO) of Sumbal Police Station, and other personnel.
DIG Tariq highlighted that the police remain highly active during Suhoor and Iftar to ensure citizens' security. "Apart from checkpoints, stringent security measures have been implemented citywide, with increased deployment at shopping centers, commercial hubs, and markets," he stated.
He added that mobile and foot patrols, along with a well-organized checking system, have been introduced to eliminate any security gaps. "Islamabad Police have taken effective steps to curb criminal activities, resulting in a significant decline in crime rates," he remarked.
Emphasizing the ongoing crackdown against criminals, he noted that efforts will be further intensified to deter unlawful activities and provide maximum relief to citizens. "Community policing will be strengthened, and public concerns will be addressed on a priority basis," he assured.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam
Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Gilani desires greater cooperation with Czech Republic6 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operation in Dhoke Khala Khan6 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad joins officers for Iftar at G-14 checkpoint6 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq reviews security plan for Ramadan, orders strict measures6 minutes ago
-
Wah Police arrest accused for bogus call on Helpline 156 minutes ago
-
Pakistan for tangible, effective steps to address rising tide of Islamophobia6 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier gets 9 years imprisonment6 minutes ago
-
NDF, Indigo Textile distribute wheelchairs in Tando Ghulam Ali6 minutes ago
-
SALU students receive prestigious National Awards6 minutes ago
-
Healthy animals key to boosting meat, milk production16 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in house in Ahmadpur East16 minutes ago
-
Yellow Line BRT project to be completed by May 2025 instead of Sept: Sharjeel36 minutes ago