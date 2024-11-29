DIG Islamabad orders to ensure effective checking at checkpoints to curb crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Friday addressed the officers and personnel stationed at various checkpoints in the Federal capital during a briefing held at Police Lines Headquarters under the Special Initiative Police Station (SIPS) program.

A police spokesman told APP that the briefing was attended by senior police officers and officials deployed at various checkpoints.

Addressing the officers, DIG Ali Raza emphasized ensuring effective checking processes to combat crime in Islamabad. DIG urged the officers to perform their duties with honesty and integrity.

Ali Raza stated, "We will protect this city and its residents while eliminating criminal elements."

The officers on checkpoint duty were directed to ensure thorough and effective checking during their duties and to interact courteously with citizens. The DIG Raza further announced that rewards would be given for good performance, while poor performance would result in strict departmental action.

We must instill a sense of security among the citizens. Protecting the lives and property of the residents and controlling crime is our top priority. No negligence in this regard will be tolerated, DIG maintained.