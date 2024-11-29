DIG Islamabad Orders To Ensure Effective Checking At Checkpoints To Curb Crimes
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Friday addressed the officers and personnel stationed at various checkpoints in the Federal capital during a briefing held at Police Lines Headquarters under the Special Initiative Police Station (SIPS) program.
A police spokesman told APP that the briefing was attended by senior police officers and officials deployed at various checkpoints.
Addressing the officers, DIG Ali Raza emphasized ensuring effective checking processes to combat crime in Islamabad. DIG urged the officers to perform their duties with honesty and integrity.
Ali Raza stated, "We will protect this city and its residents while eliminating criminal elements."
The officers on checkpoint duty were directed to ensure thorough and effective checking during their duties and to interact courteously with citizens. The DIG Raza further announced that rewards would be given for good performance, while poor performance would result in strict departmental action.
We must instill a sense of security among the citizens. Protecting the lives and property of the residents and controlling crime is our top priority. No negligence in this regard will be tolerated, DIG maintained.
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court sentences two to death in triple murder case33 seconds ago
-
SCP disposes off 4372 cases in 5 days36 seconds ago
-
Capital punishment awarded to accused in murder case40 seconds ago
-
Ethiopia, Pakistan forging cooperation for holding single country exhibition in Addis Ababa43 seconds ago
-
Suspect attempting sexual assault on woman arrested50 seconds ago
-
12 dead, 1,434 injured in Punjab road accidents53 seconds ago
-
Murtaza Abbasi accuses PTI of propaganda and internal divisions10 minutes ago
-
Criminal killed in encounter with police10 minutes ago
-
Five killed in Loralai road accident10 minutes ago
-
CPWB chairperson expresses solidarity with Palestinians10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal congratulates party workers on PPP’s 57th Foundation Day11 minutes ago
-
Nazar Abbas appointed ECP spokesperson11 minutes ago