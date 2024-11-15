- Home
DIG Islamabad Raza Briefs Dolphin, Ababeel Squads, And ARU Officers On Crime Control, Stresses Readiness
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Friday emphasized Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's commitment to eradicating crime during a briefing to the officers of the Dolphin Squad, Ababeel Squad, and Anti-Riot Unit (ARU).
DIG Raza tasked the officers with their respective duties and recognized the efforts of police officers who had performed exceptionally in recent days, awarding them certificates and rewards, a police spokesperson told APP.
DIG assured the officers, "Your dedication and hard work will not go in vain. Together, we will ensure the safety of this city and its residents while eliminating criminal elements.
"
Make all patrolling units more effective in curbing crime," said DIG Syed Ali Raza.During checks at checking points, treat citizens with courtesy and perform your duties with honesty and integrity," said DIG Raza.
Rewards will be given for good performance, while poor performance will lead to strict departmental action," DIG Raza added.
DIG Raza stressed that providing citizens with a sense of security and controlling crime is the police's top priority. He emphasized, "Any lapse in this regard will not be tolerated. Our first and foremost goal is the protection of citizens' lives and property."
