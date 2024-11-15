Open Menu

DIG Islamabad Raza Briefs Dolphin, Ababeel Squads, And ARU Officers On Crime Control, Stresses Readiness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM

DIG Islamabad Raza briefs dolphin, ababeel squads, and ARU officers on Crime Control, Stresses Readiness

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Friday emphasized Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's commitment to eradicating crime during a briefing to the officers of the Dolphin Squad, Ababeel Squad, and Anti-Riot Unit (ARU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Friday emphasized Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's commitment to eradicating crime during a briefing to the officers of the Dolphin Squad, Ababeel Squad, and Anti-Riot Unit (ARU).

DIG Raza tasked the officers with their respective duties and recognized the efforts of police officers who had performed exceptionally in recent days, awarding them certificates and rewards, a police spokesperson told APP.

DIG assured the officers, "Your dedication and hard work will not go in vain. Together, we will ensure the safety of this city and its residents while eliminating criminal elements.

"

Make all patrolling units more effective in curbing crime," said DIG Syed Ali Raza.During checks at checking points, treat citizens with courtesy and perform your duties with honesty and integrity," said DIG Raza.

Rewards will be given for good performance, while poor performance will lead to strict departmental action," DIG Raza added.

DIG Raza stressed that providing citizens with a sense of security and controlling crime is the police's top priority. He emphasized, "Any lapse in this regard will not be tolerated. Our first and foremost goal is the protection of citizens' lives and property."

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Poor Lead Criminals All Top

Recent Stories

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Edu ..

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway

5 minutes ago
 DIG distributes appreciation certificates among co ..

DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops

5 minutes ago
 Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, a ..

Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..

11 minutes ago
 FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes ..

FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..

11 minutes ago
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..

15 minutes ago
 Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full mi ..

Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign ..

Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress

15 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mut ..

Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Special prayers for rain offered

Special prayers for rain offered

15 minutes ago
 Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan