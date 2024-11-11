DIG Islamabad Raza Organises Open Court
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 09:31 PM
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza and Superintendent of Police (SP) City Zone Shehzad Akbar held a khuli kachehri (open court) on Monday at Kohsar Police Station, with a large number of traders and citizens in attendance
The DIG and SP City listened to the citizens' issues and issued immediate instructions for their resolution; a public relation officer told APP.
He said Islamabad Police is committed to resolving citizens' problems through various forums by reaching out to the public.
IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has ordered that all zonal SPs hold khuli kachehris in their respective zones, enabling any citizen of Islamabad to openly share their concerns.
This public outreach campaign by Islamabad Police aims to resolve citizens' issues at their doorstep.
