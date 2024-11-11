Open Menu

DIG Islamabad Raza Organises Open Court

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 09:31 PM

DIG Islamabad Raza organises open court

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza and Superintendent of Police (SP) City Zone Khalid Mehmood Awan conducted a Khuli Kacheri (open court) in Kohsar police station jurisdiction on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza and Superintendent of Police (SP) City Zone Khalid Mehmood Awan conducted a Khuli Kacheri (open court) in Kohsar police station jurisdiction on Monday.

A public relation officer told APP that, SDPOs, SHOs and police officers were also present at the Khuli Kacheri, where a large number of traders and citizens participated. During the session, citizens openly expressed their concerns, while DIG Islamabad and SP City zone listened attentively and issued orders for immediate solutions.

DIG Ali Raza said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed ICTpolice officers to reach citizens through multiple platforms and resolve their concerns efficiently. IG Rizvi issued orders to senior police officers to hold Khuli Kacheries across the district.

Additionally, all zonal SPs organize similar open forums in their respective zones, allowing citizens to directly present their concerns to police officials. Citizens also register their complaints by dialing IGP Complaint Cell 1715, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Nasir All Court

Recent Stories

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in P ..

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..

3 minutes ago
 St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with ..

St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride

3 minutes ago
 Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity ..

Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices

3 minutes ago
 SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

3 minutes ago
 SECP extends effective date of applicability of EC ..

SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model

3 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

18 minutes ago
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night ..

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

18 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

18 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

18 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Pales ..

PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..

24 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announc ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..

24 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan