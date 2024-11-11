DIG Islamabad Raza organises open court

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza and Superintendent of Police (SP) City Zone Khalid Mehmood Awan conducted a Khuli Kacheri (open court) in Kohsar police station jurisdiction on Monday

A public relation officer told APP that, SDPOs, SHOs and police officers were also present at the Khuli Kacheri, where a large number of traders and citizens participated. During the session, citizens openly expressed their concerns, while DIG Islamabad and SP City zone listened attentively and issued orders for immediate solutions.

DIG Ali Raza said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed ICTpolice officers to reach citizens through multiple platforms and resolve their concerns efficiently. IG Rizvi issued orders to senior police officers to hold Khuli Kacheries across the district.

Additionally, all zonal SPs organize similar open forums in their respective zones, allowing citizens to directly present their concerns to police officials. Citizens also register their complaints by dialing IGP Complaint Cell 1715, he added.