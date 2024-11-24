DIG Islamabad Raza Reviews Duty Points Across District
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza conducted a late-night visit to various duty points across the Federal capital on Saturday.
A public relation officer told APP that, during the visit, DIG Raza briefed officers on law-and-order responsibilities, emphasizing the importance of performing their duties diligently and efficiently.
DIG Raza reiterated that ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of the Islamabad Police. "No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands, and violators will face strict legal action," DIG warned.
He further expressed hope that the peace-loving citizens of Islamabad would continue to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order in the city.
/APP-rzr-mkz
