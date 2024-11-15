DIG Islamabad Raza vows stronger action against criminal elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza, on Friday, presided over a crucial meeting to address crime-related issues.

A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by Zonal SPs, SP Dolphin, SP Security/Operations, SDPOs, SHOs, and Moharrar staff.

DIG Ali Raza emphasized that all SHOs must ensure their presence at police stations to address citizens' grievances effectively.

Ali Raza directed them to expedite the arrest of suspects involved in serious crimes such as murder, robbery, snatching, and vehicle or motorcycle theft.

DIG Raza further instructed to intensify crackdowns against organized and active criminal gangs, urging comprehensive measures for the arrest of proclaimed offenders.

DIG stressed that actions against habitual offenders must be prioritized.

Patrolling must be made more effective and purposeful, with SHOs overseeing and participating in checks.

During inspections, officers were advised to maintain respectful behaviour with citizens.

Dolphin Squad was directed to enhance their presence and checks in hotspot areas.

"Maintaining law and order and protecting citizens’ lives and property is our foremost responsibility, and all resources will be utilized for this purpose," DIG Syed Ali Raza stated.

