DIG Islamabad reviews progress in investigations of serious crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza convened a meeting on Sunday to review the status of investigations into robbery and other serious crimes.

The session, held at the Police Headquarters, was attended by Zonal SPs, SHOs, and investigating officers.

A public relation officer told APP that DIG Syed Ali Raza evaluated ongoing investigations, emphasizing the need for thorough and evidence-based inquiries to ensure justice for citizens.

He said effective investigations not only guarantee convictions but also serve as a cornerstone of improved policing.

DIG Raza said, "We must complement traditional investigation methods with the use of advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and achieve better results.

"

The DIG assessed the performance of investigative officers, issuing penalties for poor performance while rewarding those who excelled with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

DIG Raza said, “Pending cases should be resolved on merit and submitted to competent courts with solid evidence to ensure maximum convictions.” He further directed officers to prioritize the arrests of absconding members of criminal groups and proclaimed offenders.

"Our top priority remains the protection of citizens' lives and property," he added, warning that any negligence in fulfilling these responsibilities would not be tolerated.

