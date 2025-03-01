Open Menu

DIG Islamabad Reviews Security Arrangements At Mosques During Prayers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 10:30 PM

DIG Islamabad reviews security arrangements at mosques during prayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, reviewed the security arrangements at mosques across the district during prayers and Taraweeh on Saturday night.

A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Capital Police has implemented special security measures for mosques and Imambargahs across the district during the holy month of Ramadan to ensure the safety of worshippers.

DIG Tariq said that ensuring the protection of citizens' lives and property remains the top priority of the Islamabad Police.

He said that officers of the Islamabad Police are actively engaged 24/7 in safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

3 minutes ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

48 minutes ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

4 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

4 hours ago
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

4 hours ago
 Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

5 hours ago
 Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

5 hours ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

6 hours ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan