DIG Islamabad Reviews Security Arrangements At Mosques During Taraweeh
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq reviewed the security arrangements late at night at mosques across the district during prayers and Taraweeh.
A public relations officer told APP on Monday that DIG Tariq visited various locations and met with officers deployed on duty.
He briefed them on ensuring the effective execution of their responsibilities with utmost diligence.
DIG Tariq said Islamabad Police has implemented special security measures at mosques and imambargahs across the district for the holy month of Ramadan.
DIG said ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of the police.
He said officers and personnel of Islamabad Police are actively engaged 24/7 in protecting the lives and property of citizens.
/APP-rzr-mkz
