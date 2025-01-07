DIG Islamabad suspends 3 officers during Khuli Kachehris

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza, conducted Khuli Kachehris (open courts) on Tuesday in the Industrial Area and Swan Zone on Tuesday, suspending 3 officers for corruption and non-prosecution while addressing citizens' grievances.

A public relation officer told APP that Zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, and other police officers were also present at the Khuli Kachehris, where a large number of citizens participated.

During the Khuli Kachehris, citizens openly expressed their concerns, while DIG Islamabad listened attentively and issued orders for immediate solutions, while three officers were suspended for corruption and non-prosecution and an inquiry was ordered.

DIG Raza said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed Islamabad police officers to reach citizens through multiple platforms and resolve their concerns efficiently. DIG issued orders for senior police officers to hold Khuli Kachehris across the district.

Additionally, all zonal SP's are to organize similar open forums in their respective zones, allowing citizens to directly present their concerns to police officials. Citizens can also register their complaints by dialing "IGP Complaint Cell - 1715," he added.

