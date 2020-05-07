UrduPoint.com
DIG Islamabad Suspends SHO PS Shamas Colony

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:01 PM

DIG Islamabad suspends SHO PS Shamas Colony

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Shamas Colony police station for negligence in official duties and complaints, a police spokesman said on Thursday

He said that DIG (Operations) had received complaints against said SHO Inspector Asjad Altaf upon which an inquiry was marked to a senior police officer. After comprehensive enquiry the SHO was found guilty of misconduct and negligence in official duties.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that a policy of zero tolerance against corruption and those showing laxity in official duties will be continued.

Islamabad Police following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, have started an accountability system to monitor performance of the police officials and disciplinary action is taken against those involved in dereliction of duties, negligence, poor investigation, absence and involvement in corruption.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability system helps in improving the performance of any department and working of the staff can be easily judged through it.

He said that such accountability system would continue in future and those performing well would be encouraged.

