Open Menu

DIG Islamabad Visit Traffic Headquarters To Review Its Functioning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 08:20 PM

DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Headquarters to review its functioning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza on Friday visited Traffic Police headquarters Faizabad and reviewed measures to further improve the performance of traffic police, a public relations officer said.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. The CTO Islamabad gave a detailed briefing to DIG Islamabad about the functioning of the Traffic Police.

DIG Islamabad listened to the problems of the staff and directed them to resolve them on priority basis. He also directed to ensure strict action against those who violate traffic rules.

The DIG Islamabad was told that special squads have been constituted to maintain the flow of traffic and to control accidents. He said that these squads are ensuring smooth flow of traffic and coordinating traffic systems in the Federal capital.

DIG Islamabad said that strict action is being ensured against those not wearing seat belts, using mobile phones while driving, lane violators and motorcyclists riding on bikes without helmets.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza directed the officials to ensure merit in issuance of driving license and address citizens’ issues. It was also observed that violations of traffic rules and accidents have also been significantly reduced due to the efficiency of special checkpoints, he maintained.

He further said that all possible steps would be taken for a disciplined traffic system in the city. He further said that the safety of lives and property of citizens is our foremost priority. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Traffic Faizabad All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

33 minutes ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

3 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

4 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

6 hours ago
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

6 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan