DIG Islamabad Visit Traffic Police Headquarters, Review Functioning
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 11:33 PM
The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza on Thursday visited Traffic Police headquarters Faizabad and reviewed measures to further improve the performance of traffic police to effectively provide civic facilities to the masses
A public relations officer said that the Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. CTO Islamabad gave a detailed briefing to DIG Islamabad about the functioning of the Traffic Police.
DIG Islamabad listened to the problems of the staff and directed to resolve them on priority basis. He also directed to ensure strict action against those who violate traffic rules.
The DIG Islamabad was told that special squads have been constituted to maintain the flow of traffic and to control accidents.
He said that these squads are ensuring smooth flow of traffic and coordinating traffic systems in the Federal capital.
DIG Islamabad said that strict action is being ensured against those not wearing seat belts, using mobile phones while driving, lane violators and motorcyclists riding on bikes without helmets.
DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza directed the officials to ensure merit in issuance of driving license and address citizens’ issues. It was also observed that violations of traffic rules and accidents have also been significantly reduced due to the efficiency of special checkpoints, he maintained.
He further said that all possible steps would be taken for a disciplined traffic system in the city. He further said that the safety of lives and property of citizens is our foremost priority. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard.
