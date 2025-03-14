DIG Islamabad visits checkpoints to review security arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited various checkpoints across the district on Friday to review security arrangements and brief on-duty police officers on their responsibilities.

An official told APP that the visit was conducted under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, to ensure stringent security measures across the Federal capital. The DIG Tariq met with officers deployed at different duty points, appreciated their dedication, and encouraged them to perform their duties with commitment. Several other police officials were also present on the occasion.

DIG Tariq said that Islamabad Police has made special security arrangements for mosques and imambargahs during the holy month of Ramadan. "Our officers are actively engaged in ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining peace in the capital," the DIG Tariq stated, adding that all available resources are being utilized to uphold law and order.

DIG Tariq further emphasized that no elements disrupting public peace would be tolerated. "Our officers remain alert and committed to responding promptly to every call from citizens," he said.

"All officers must stay in the field and perform their duty with a spirit of devotion, considering it an act of worship," DIG Tariq stressed.

/APP-rzr-mkz