Open Menu

DIG Islamabad Visits Checkpoints To Review Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 11:50 AM

DIG Islamabad visits checkpoints to review security arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited various checkpoints across the district on Friday to review security arrangements and brief on-duty police officers on their responsibilities.

An official told APP that the visit was conducted under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, to ensure stringent security measures across the Federal capital. The DIG Tariq met with officers deployed at different duty points, appreciated their dedication, and encouraged them to perform their duties with commitment. Several other police officials were also present on the occasion.

DIG Tariq said that Islamabad Police has made special security arrangements for mosques and imambargahs during the holy month of Ramadan. "Our officers are actively engaged in ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining peace in the capital," the DIG Tariq stated, adding that all available resources are being utilized to uphold law and order.

DIG Tariq further emphasized that no elements disrupting public peace would be tolerated. "Our officers remain alert and committed to responding promptly to every call from citizens," he said.

"All officers must stay in the field and perform their duty with a spirit of devotion, considering it an act of worship," DIG Tariq stressed.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creati ..

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

3 hours ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Seni ..

UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..

11 hours ago
 UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annua ..

UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

11 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets ri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives delegation of supporters, o ..

UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..

12 hours ago
 Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

12 hours ago
 More wait for stranded astronauts after replacemen ..

More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed

12 hours ago
 Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets c ..

Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne

12 hours ago
 Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Pales ..

Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan