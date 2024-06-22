Open Menu

DIG Islamabad Visits Police Khidmat Markaz, Reviews Security Measures, Public Facilities

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 10:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza on Saturday visited Police Khidmat Markaz F-6 and reviewed security measures, scrutinized records and assessed the welfare and public facilities for police officers and the general public.

A police spokesman said that during the visit, the DIG Islamabad evaluated the services offered to citizens and emphasized the Markaz commitment to providing every possible facility to the public.

He highlighted the deployment of trained officers within Police Khidmat Markaz, dedicated not only to serving Pakistani citizens but also delivering exceptional services to foreign nationals.

He issued directives to senior officers to ensure immediate solutions and the provision of all feasible amenities for their benefit. SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk was also present on the occasion.

