DIG Islamabad vows to tighten noose on gang members to eliminate crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza presided over an important meeting with officers from the Industrial Area Zone and Swan Zone, on Tuesday.

A pubic relation officer told APP that during the meeting, DIG Raza issued directives to the officers to ensure the arrest of missing members of criminal gangs and to compile data on accused individuals released in property cases.

DIG further directed that the released accused in property cases be monitored, and if they commit any other crimes, they should be immediately arrested.

DIG Raza also directed the officers to ensure the arrests of individuals involved in car and motorcycle thefts, as well as the arrest of wanted absconders and proclaimed offenders. Effective investigation of cases, timely submission of challans, and efficient prosecution can ensure the conviction of accused individuals, he added.

Additionally, the performance of investigation officers should be assessed based on their working reports. He emphasized that the protection of citizens' lives and property is our top priority, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

