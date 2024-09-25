DIG Islamabad Warns Officers Of Strict Measures Against Poor Performance
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 01:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Islamabad, Syed Ali Raza on Tuesday chaired a key meeting with officers of the City Zone to review crime control measures, which was attended by the SP City Zone, SDPOs, SHOs, and crime control teams, focused on the performance of police officers in tackling criminal activities.
A public relations officer said that DIG Syed Ali Raza emphasized that strict action would be taken against criminals and warned that officers displaying poor performance would face penalties. He stressed the importance of improving efforts to curb crime and ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property.
During the meeting, DIG Syed Ali Raza highlighted that officers with good performance would be rewarded, while those failing to meet expectations would face consequences. He instructed the officers to enhance their coordination and efficiency in controlling criminal elements and assured them that the police department would back them in every effort aimed at maintaining law and order.
The meeting concluded with DIG Ali Raza reminding the officers that the Primary responsibility of Islamabad Police is to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens. He also warned the officers that any negligence in fulfilling this duty, he stated, would not be tolerated.
