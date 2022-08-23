UrduPoint.com

DIG Issues Notification For Ministerial Staff Promotions In Punjab Police

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 10:07 PM

DIG issues notification for ministerial staff promotions in Punjab Police

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar, the departmental promotion of ministerial staff is continuing in Punjab Police according to merit and seniority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar, the departmental promotion of ministerial staff is continuing in Punjab Police according to merit and seniority.

DIG Establishment-2 has issued notifications for Ministerial Staff promotions.

As many as 34 stenographers, 62 senior clerks and 9 junior clerks have been promoted to the next grades.

According to the details, the promotion board meetings were held a few days ago for departmental promotions of ministerial staff of the Punjab Police, after which the notification of the promotions has been issued.

DPR Branch Stenographer Qaiser Rafiq has been promoted to grade 16 while Muhammad Khalid, Ghulam Farid, Ejaz Rafiq, Muhammad Asif, Arif Ali, Adnan Ali and Irfan Haider are also among the promoted stenographers.

Additional IG Establishment Punjab has congratulated the promoted ministerial staff and asked them to ensure that they perform their duties with more diligence. He said that departmental promotion is actually a reflection of increase in responsibilities and the officials should perform their duties with more diligence.

He said that according to merit and seniority, the process of departmental promotion of officers and personnelwill remain continued.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Schools, colleges to remain closed on Aug 24, 25 d ..

Schools, colleges to remain closed on Aug 24, 25 due to rains

1 minute ago
 Syria to Exchange Diplomats With Donbas Republics ..

Syria to Exchange Diplomats With Donbas Republics in Coming Days, Weeks - Foreig ..

2 minutes ago
 DG Rawalpindi Development Authority directs WASA o ..

DG Rawalpindi Development Authority directs WASA officials to reduce expenditure ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjeel inaugurates functioning of SSWMB in Hyder ..

Sharjeel inaugurates functioning of SSWMB in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 US House Speaker Pelosi's Husband Fined, Sentenced ..

US House Speaker Pelosi's Husband Fined, Sentenced to 1 Day Court Work for DUI A ..

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for effective Pakistan-Qatar engage ..

Prime Minister for effective Pakistan-Qatar engagement to boost trade, investmen ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.