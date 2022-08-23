DIG issues notification for ministerial staff promotions in Punjab Police

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar, the departmental promotion of ministerial staff is continuing in Punjab Police according to merit and seniority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar, the departmental promotion of ministerial staff is continuing in Punjab Police according to merit and seniority.

DIG Establishment-2 has issued notifications for Ministerial Staff promotions.

As many as 34 stenographers, 62 senior clerks and 9 junior clerks have been promoted to the next grades.

According to the details, the promotion board meetings were held a few days ago for departmental promotions of ministerial staff of the Punjab Police, after which the notification of the promotions has been issued.

DPR Branch Stenographer Qaiser Rafiq has been promoted to grade 16 while Muhammad Khalid, Ghulam Farid, Ejaz Rafiq, Muhammad Asif, Arif Ali, Adnan Ali and Irfan Haider are also among the promoted stenographers.

Additional IG Establishment Punjab has congratulated the promoted ministerial staff and asked them to ensure that they perform their duties with more diligence. He said that departmental promotion is actually a reflection of increase in responsibilities and the officials should perform their duties with more diligence.

He said that according to merit and seniority, the process of departmental promotion of officers and personnelwill remain continued.