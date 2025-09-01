Open Menu

DIG Issues Strict Security Directives To Ensure Peace On Eid Milad Nabi

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) DIG of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Faisal Bashir Memon, has issued strict security directives to ensure peace and order across the range and to prevent any untoward incident, on the occasion of Eid Milad Nabi.

He directed all SSPs of the range to implement highest level of security at mosques, processions, and rallies.

Police personnel have been ordered to remain on high alert, increase patrolling, and intensify snap checking across the district.

He said that additional security checkpoints shall be established at entry and exit points of cities to closely monitor suspicious persons and vehicles.

DIG further instructed that smooth traffic flow must be ensured for the convenience of citizens, with special security deployments at markets, shopping malls, business centers, and other sensitive locations.

He also ordered the deployment of extra traffic police personnel to maintain traffic discipline and warned that strict action will be taken against one-wheeling and noisy motorcycles running without silencers. He appealed general public to immediately inform the nearest police station or Madadgar-15 helpline about any suspicious person, vehicle, or item.

Public cooperation is essential. We request citizens to support the police in maintaining peace and harmony during these sacred celebrations, DIG Faisal Bashir Memon emphasized.

