DIG IT Appointed As Commandant SSU, CPEC
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Thursday ordered appointment of DIG Information Technology, KP Irfan Tariq (BS-20) as Commandant Special Security Unit (SSU), China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in addition to his own duties, said a notification issued here Thursday.
Similarly, Deputy Commandant SSU Abdul Rasheed (BS-19) has been transferred and posted to Elite Force KP while Director Police Training school (PTS) Swabi Tariq Iqbal (BS-18) has been transferred and appointed as Deputy Commandant SSU, CPEC, KP.
Another PSP officer Zulfiqar Ahmed (BS-18) who was currently attending the 39th MCM course, has been appointed as Director PTS Swabi.
