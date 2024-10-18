DIG Jails visits Ghotki district Jail

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Sukkur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jails, Aslam Malik on Friday paid a surprise visit to the district Jail in Ghotki.

The DIG reviewed security arrangements at the jail and checked the steps being taken by the administration for prisoners.

The DIG Jails Sukkur also listened to the problems of the prisoners and issued instructions to resolve the issues on a priority basis.