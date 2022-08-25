UrduPoint.com

DIG Karachi Traffic Police Briefed About Online E-Challan Payment Mobile Application

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 09:59 PM

DIG Karachi Traffic police briefed about Online E-Challan Payment Mobile application

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The delegation of Punjab Information Technology board on Thursday briefed Deputy Inspector General Traffic Police Karachi Ahmad Nawaz about Online E-Challan Payment Mobile application during a visit to Traffic Police Karachi Office here.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the delegation comprising Project Director Haroon Rasool Khokhar and Senior Program Manager Salik Farooq briefed Ahmad Nawaz.

They said that this application will help the citizens to easily pay the traffic challan through various available online payment channels like internet banking and other digital payment methods.

On this occasion, DIG Traffic Police Karachi Ahmad Nawaz said that through this mobile application, citizens will not only save their precious time but also avoid unnecessary travel.

E-challan online payment system is the best initiative for the convenience of people, he said.

He said that Traffic Police Karachi is taking all possible measures for the convenience of the people and these measures will continue.

