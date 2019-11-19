UrduPoint.com
DIG Kohat Attends Funeral Prayers Of Martyred Constable

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:48 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :DIG Kohat region Tayab Hafeez Cheema Tuesday attended funeral prayers of martyred constable Piyao Ali at police lines Hangu.

Spokesman of Kohat police said the police constable Piyao Ali was martyred in armed attack of unknown miscreants at Tora Warai check post.

Additional deputy commissioner Irfan Mehmood, SP investigation Zain Khan Jadoon good number of police officers and elders have also attended funeral prayers of martyred constable.

While talking to media later the DIG said that an investigation has been ordered in the armed attack on Tora Qarai check post.

He appreciated DPO Hangu Ahsanullah over immediate arrest of culprit involved in the attack.

