DIG Lahore Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :DIG Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Friday held an open court at his office and listened to problems of people besides issuing orders.

The DIG said that the aim of open courts was to ensure direct access to complainants to the senior officers so that citizens could confidently express their grievances.

He said that problems of the complainants would be solved on priority basis.

He said that SHOs were also directed to listen to problems of people on regular basis from 3pm to 5pm.

