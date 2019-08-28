UrduPoint.com
DIG Lahore Visits Different Imam Barghas Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday visited Karbala Ghamay Shah, Khema Sadaat besides different Imam Barghas of the city to review security arrangements.

He was accompanied by SP City Division Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SP Civil Lines Duasat Muhammad besides other police officers.

The DIG was informed about security of Imam Barghas, CCTV cameras, installation of walk-through-gates and checking mechanism of visitors. He directed the officers to remove encroachments around the Imam barghas, road patch work, provision of proper lights and medical facilities.

The DIG said that all Imam Barghas besides entry and exit points of the city are monitoring through cameras of safe city authorities. He appealed to the citizens to fully cooperate with the police to make Moharram ul Harram peaceful.

