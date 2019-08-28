DIG Lahore visits different Imam Barghas of city

(@FahadShabbir)

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday visited Karbala Ghamay Shah, Khema Sadaat besides different Imam Barghas of the city to review security arrangements

He was accompanied by SP City Division Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SP Civil Lines Duasat Muhammad besides other police officers.

The DIG was informed about security of Imam Barghas, CCTV cameras, installation of walk-through-gates and checking mechanism of visitors. He directed the officers to remove encroachments around the Imam barghas, road patch work, provision of proper lights and medical facilities.

The DIG said that all Imam Barghas besides entry and exit points of the city are monitoring through cameras of safe city authorities. He appealed to the citizens to fully cooperate with the police to make Moharram ul Harram peaceful.