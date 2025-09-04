Open Menu

DIG Larkana Held Meeting With Religious Scholars On 12th Rabi Al-Awwal

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

DIG Larkana held meeting with religious scholars on 12th Rabi al-Awwal

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana (DIG) Nasir Aftab, held a meeting with scholars of Larkana Division and District Larkana in the DIG Office conference room on Thursday regarding security for processions and rallies on the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal.

During the meeting, the scholars informed DIGP Larkana about their respective issues.

All officers will remain in contact with the scholars and organizers.Effective monitoring and timely action will be ensured at all processions and the central gathering point,DIG Says.

He urged security measures based on a containment strategy have been implemented along the procession routes.A special plan has been prepared by the Traffic Police for the promotion of alternative routes and public awareness.

It is extremely important for us to act as one team for overall stability of law and order.

He stated that the public is requested to immediately inform the police if any suspicious activity, suspicious individuals, unattended vehicles, bags, briefcases, or any other package is observed anywhere. A special control room has been established at the DIG Office Larkana to monitor the entire situation. SSP Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry, was also present on this occasion.

At the end of the meeting, the participants of the delegation offered a joint prayer for the development, prosperity, and integrity of the country and the nation.

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

22 minutes ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

44 minutes ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

1 hour ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

3 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

5 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

8 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan