DIG Larkana Held Meeting With Religious Scholars On 12th Rabi Al-Awwal
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana (DIG) Nasir Aftab, held a meeting with scholars of Larkana Division and District Larkana in the DIG Office conference room on Thursday regarding security for processions and rallies on the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal.
During the meeting, the scholars informed DIGP Larkana about their respective issues.
All officers will remain in contact with the scholars and organizers.Effective monitoring and timely action will be ensured at all processions and the central gathering point,DIG Says.
He urged security measures based on a containment strategy have been implemented along the procession routes.A special plan has been prepared by the Traffic Police for the promotion of alternative routes and public awareness.
It is extremely important for us to act as one team for overall stability of law and order.
He stated that the public is requested to immediately inform the police if any suspicious activity, suspicious individuals, unattended vehicles, bags, briefcases, or any other package is observed anywhere. A special control room has been established at the DIG Office Larkana to monitor the entire situation. SSP Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry, was also present on this occasion.
At the end of the meeting, the participants of the delegation offered a joint prayer for the development, prosperity, and integrity of the country and the nation.
