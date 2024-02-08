Open Menu

DIG Larkana Inspects Various Polling Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DIG Larkana inspects various polling stations

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Larkana Nasir Aftab visited various polling stations of Larkana and directed the officials to maintain the law and order situation in the territory.

The DIGP visited the most sensitive polling stations and inspected the deployment of the police staff and security arrangements.

He issued instructions to the police officers and volunteers to maintain peace and order by using all means.

