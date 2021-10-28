UrduPoint.com

DIG Larkana Looks After Work As DIG Sukkur Rang

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

SUKKIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Sindh government on Thursday issued a notification regarding look after the charge of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Range on Thursday.

According to the notification, DIG Larkana range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, an officer of Police service of Pakistan (BS-20) will also look after the work DIG Sukkur Range, said a notification.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Sukkur Larkana Government

